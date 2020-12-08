Luverne seniors still get help, food from closed care center

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The owner of an adult day care in south Alabama has found a way to overcome the pandemic and to see the smiling faces of her clients each day.
“Just the scare of everything,” recalled Crenshaw County Adult Daycare owner Sue Acreman Senn. She’s operated the facility since 1987, but admits she had no choice but to shut down when the pandemic hit.
But shutting it down didn’t mean turning out the lights and going home.
“To be able to be part of their lives,” she explained. “We can still see them everyday.”
Daryel Page never missed a chance to rack up a pool game at the center. It was all part of his routine, topped off with a good hot meal for lunch everyday.
“The good food and cooking,” Page remembered of the days before COVID-19 brought it all to a halt.
“Wow. What are we going to do now?” he said.
With the clock ticking, Senn knew close to 30 clients depended on her staff to cook breakfast and lunch. Most of them don’t have family members to ask for help.
Now, instead of them coming to the daycare center, Senn delivers to them at their homes.
These days there is no normal chatter in the day care, no competitive game of dominoes nearby, but don’t think for a moment the silence has gone to waste.
Senn’s team has seasoned the opportunity with goodness, something not lost on Page.
“These are some good people working here,” a grateful Page explained.
Through it all, Senn learned a few things about herself. She had more patience than she realized and “I have a bigger heart than I thought I did,” she added.
By facing COVID head on, Senn and her staff turned it around; meals are still being served, friendships continue, and that has corner pocketed the pandemic on its head.
