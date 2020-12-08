Montgomery County sheriff named YMCA Man of the Year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham has been named the 69th YMCA Man of the Year.
According to YMCA of Greater Montgomery, Cunningham has served as a dedicated YMCA member for many years. He is currently active on the Kershaw YMCA Board of Directors.
Cunningham is passionate about service to the youth of Montgomery through his YMCA work. He provides free ACT prep programs to the YMCA Achievers club. Additionally, he hosts the Sheriff’s Camp at YMCA Camp Chandler as well as many community events for Montgomery County’s youth.
For 69 years, teens of the Montgomery Student YMCAs have shown their appreciation to the men and women dedicated to serving youth in the community by planning and executing the YMCA’s Man of the Year annual program.
