Montgomery monument to honor ‘mothers of gynecology’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An area organization joined Montgomery city and county leaders Tuesday morning to announce plans for a monument honoring three women who are called the “mothers of gynecology.”
The memorial will honor enslaved African women Anarcha, Betsey and Lucy. They were operated on without consent or anesthesia by Dr. J. Marion Sims, a man called the “father” of modern gynecology.
His statue sits on the grounds of the state Capitol.
The 12-foot monument for those women will sit on Mildred Street.
“I just imagine her moans and her groans and her tears and how she felt alone. And I know she didn’t have anybody to call out to that would listen but we are the manifestation of Anarcha,” said lead artist Deborah Shedrick.
“Since I am an artist, creatively this is the only way that I can really talk to people and show them, through a different lens, this real history,” said Michelle Browder, founder of I Am More Than, a civil rights tour company and social enterprise for local youth.
The groundbreaking for the monument is scheduled for Mother’s Day.
