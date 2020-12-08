Montgomery police searching for robbery suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is trying to identity a person of interest in connection to an armed robbery.
Police say at approximately 3:55 a.m. on Oct. 20, officers responded to the 3500 block of Birmingham Highway in reference to a robbery. Police say two employees stated the suspect entered and began shopping. One of the employees entered the store after a break and saw a cellphone propping the front door open. They said the suspect then walked out the front door with merchandise that wasn’t paid for.
The employees said one of them followed the suspect into the parking lot to get his vehicle’s tag number when the suspect threatened to shoot her. The employee backed away without being harmed.
The suspect reportedly drove away in a silver/gray sedan towards Maxwell Air Force Base.
The employees described the suspect as a skinny, Black male wearing a red mask with white lettering, a black hat and a camo jacket.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call Montgomery police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
