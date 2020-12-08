MPD vehicle flips during chase; suspect crashes into unoccupied building

4 arrested after Montgomery chase, crash into building
By WSFA Staff | December 8, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 5:14 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle pursuit in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon ended with a flipped police vehicle, a storefront car crash, and four people in custody.

A vehicle crashed into a shopping center on Carter Hill Road near Mulberry Street.
Montgomery police say officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle in the area of Gaslight Curve and Calmar Drive at about 3 p.m. Police say the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Montgomery police took a person into custody after a vehicle crashed into a shopping center on Carter Hill Road near Mulberry Street.
During the pursuit, an unmarked MPD vehicle overturned in the area of Troy Highway and Cherry Hill Road. A police spokeswoman said the officer sustained minor injuries.

The pursuit continued until the suspect vehicle crashed into an an unoccupied store on Carter Hill Road near Mulberry Street. There were minor injuries.

Four suspects were taken into custody. Charges are pending.

