2nd arrest in Thanksgiving Day shooting, stabbing case

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a Thanksgiving Day incident that involved shots being fired as well as a person being stabbed, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
LSCO investigators and members of the U.S. Marshal Service arrested Dequavius Travon Collins, 25, of Auburn, Tuesday in relation to the shooting. He’s now charged with three counts of attempted murder.
Law enforcement had previously arrested 20-year-old Tuskegee resident Nyesha Renee Brownlee and charged her with assault for the stabbing. She has since been released from the Lee County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
The investigation started on Nov. 26 when deputies responded to the 100 block of Lee Road 812 in Opelika after someone called 911 to report multiple vehicles had been shot into and that a woman had been stabbed.
First responders found the female victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to the back. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Investigators say Collins opened fire with an “assault rifle,” striking a home and several vehicles as he attempted to shoot three males. Each fled during the gunfire, according to the sheriff’s office.
The motive in this case was not immediately clear.
In addition to the attempted murder charges, Collins also faces one count of firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling as well as two counts of firing a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle.
Collins is now being held at the Lee County Jail on a bond totaling $285,000.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.
