18-year-old killed in shooting Tuesday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say an 18-year-old is the latest homicide victim in the Capital City.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Byron Hicks, 18, has been identified as the victim of a shooting that took place in the 4300 block of Woodley Square.
Around 5:40 a.m., officers and medics responded to the area after a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived, Coleman says officers found Hicks, who had been fatally shot. A WSFA 12 News photographer found the scene near the Ravenwood apartment complex.
Coleman says the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Hicks’ murder is the 60th homicide in 2020 for the city.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.