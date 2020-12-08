SEC releases fan advisory for 2020 championship game

Ten (10) cash-to-card kiosks will be available around the stadium for those who prefer not to use their own cards or who prefer to carry cash. Guests will be able to feed the cash into the machine and obtain a pre-paid debit card with the same amount with no transaction fee. These cards can be utilized as any other pre-paid debit card or credit card within the stadium as well as outside the stadium. Cash-to-Card Kiosk locations are: