Alabama Attorney General supports Texas’ Supreme Court filing over election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (R) on Wednesday said Alabama, along with other states, joined Texas in a complaint Texas has brought before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Marshall tweeted, “Alabama, along with a coalition of states, joins Texas in the U.S. Supreme Court by filing an amicus brief calling on the court to take up the case given the important questions it raises regarding #electionintegrity.”
You can read the complaint here.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed the lawsuit, saying election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan are unlawful. The Supreme Court has called for a response to the complaint by Thursday afternoon.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court without comment rejected a request by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pennsylvania) to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.