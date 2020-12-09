Alabama hospitals continue to treat record number of COVID-19 patients

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has seen another record-setting day of hospitalizations as COVID-19 cases across the country continue to rise.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported Wednesday 2,111 patients were being treated in hospitals around the state. This is the third straight day with more than 2,000 patients battling the virus in Alabama hospitals.
ADPH is also reporting the seven-day average is over 1,900 hospitalizations per day. The rate stood at an all-time high Monday when it climbed by 163 patients in a 24-hour period to reach 2,079 patients. The record was short-lived when Tuesday’s data was confirmed to be even higher.
Unfortunately, the numbers may only get worse as the holiday season continues.
Health officials anticipate the numbers will continue to grow as the majority of those who contracted the virus over the Thanksgiving holidays will likely need hospital-level care in the coming weeks.
In Montgomery, there are at least 146 patients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals. That includes 109 at Baptist Health’s three facilities and 36 at Jackson Hospital, as of Tuesday.
And Alabama’s positive test rate continues to rank among the highest in the nation, climbing to almost 34 percent in the last two weeks.
So far, the state has reported 280,187 cases and 3,985 deaths since the first Alabama case was reported in March.
