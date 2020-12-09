Alabama not among 48 states, districts suing Facebook

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The State of Alabama is not among the 46 states and two districts that are joining with the federal government in an anti-trust suit against social media giant Facebook.
Asked for a reason why the state is among so few joining the suit, a spokesperson for Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office declined to give a specific reason.
“Alabama is not a party to the multistate lawsuit,” said the AG’s communications director, Mike Lewis, “and it is our policy not to comment on potential legal actions that may be undertaken by this office.”
The Associated Press reported that the participating states and districts are accusing Facebook of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors.
The AP also reports those suing Facebook are seeking to force it to spinoff its popular Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services.
In addition to Alabama, the states of Georgia, South Carolina and South Dakota are not listed among those involved in the lawsuit.
