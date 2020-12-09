Alabama state superintendent in COVID-19 quarantine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s chief education official is under quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Though Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey is in quarantine, he has tested negative for the disease, according to ALSDE Communications Director Michael Sibley.
Few other details were immediately available, but Sibley confirmed the superintendent’s quarantine will run through Dec. 15 out of “an abundance of caution.”
