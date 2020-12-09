Churches make changes to Christmas services amid pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As COVID-19 cases hit all-time highs across the state and country, houses of worship are weighing their options for the safety and well-being of their congregations this Christmas.
“We are doing everything we can to keep people safe,” said Lester Spencer, lead pastor at Saint James Church in Montgomery.
Saint James is one of many churches in the city going through with in-person services this Christmas, while also offering virtual options for families who choose to stay home.
St. James’ worship center has every other row blocked off to promote social distancing. They require temperature checks at the door, masks must be worn at all times, and the church is sanitizing the building every day and before worship services.
“I think we are doing everything humanly possible,” Spencer said.
Other large churches in the city are also making accommodations for the Christmas Holiday.
Frazer United Methodist Church, Church of the Highlands, and First Baptist Montgomery will also be holding in-person services while offering a virtual option. They are also enforcing social distancing, requiring face coverings for both guests and singers, and sanitizing.
Frazer United Methodist Church said they have spaced out their usual holiday scheduling so that rooms can be thoroughly cleaned between services.
Church of the Highlands and First Baptist are asking that you reserve your seat online this year to prevent overcrowding.
“We just do a capacity limit of 400 for each service and that’s essentially less than a third capacity of what would be a normal capacity of our sanctuary,” said Mark Bethea, senior pastor at First Baptist Church Montgomery. “We want to try to keep that 6 foot distancing the best that we possibly can.”
Most churches have canceled some of their smaller in-person holiday events this year, but some big traditional events, like First Baptist’s Living Christmas Tree is still on. But it’ll be different.
“We would normally have many many singers up on that tree and there’s just no way we can do that this year so we’ll have very few people on the tree and everybody in the congregation and everybody singing will be wearing masks,” Bethea said.
The Living Christmas Tree is a ticketed event to limit capacity.
St. James said they will be having their annual candlelight communion and fireworks event following their 5 p.m. Christmas Eve service. Spencer said since it is outdoors, it allows for even more social distancing.
“That is a really special service,” Spencer said. “It has become a big tradition at Saint James and we are definitely doing Christmas Eve and would love anyone to come and be a part of that.”
In March, churches across the state closed their doors to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, forcing the cancelation of in-person Easter services. Now, eight months later, COVID-19 numbers continue to reach numbers far worse than those seen in the spring.
Assistant State Health Officer Karen Landers said before attending a large holiday gathering or church service this year to asses your own risk factors to the exposure of COVID-19.
“We certainly have seen some numbers that are staggering. We’ve been over 2,000 in our hospitalizations and my concern is that as the weather is colder and people are more closely involved in indoor circumstances, as well as potential holiday gatherings, that this can make our situation much worse,” Landers said.
“The guidelines are there to protect everyone,” Landers said. “Should individuals choose to engage in the activity then take all of the preventative measures and carry out each and everyone of those to prevent transmission.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health strongly encourages anyone who attends church services to follow state health protocols. Landers recommends sitting with your own household at church services and maintain a social distance.
Although much will look different this year, churches say the heart of their services will remain the same.
“In the midst of this difficult year you can find hope in Christ,” Spencer said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 2,111 patients were being treated in hospitals around the state. This is the third straight day with more than 2,000 patients battling the virus in Alabama hospitals.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.