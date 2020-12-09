Alabama’s mask mandate extended until Jan. 22

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s safer at home order, including the mask mandate, has been extended until Jan. 22.
Gov. Kay Ivey made the announcement in a news conference Wednesday morning with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris as the two provided an update on Alabama’s response to the pandemic.
All other guidelines in the safer at home also remain in place.
Those include social-distancing and sanitation rules for entertainment venues, athletic activities, schools, child care facilities, close-contact service providers and other businesses. Senior centers remain closed except for meals the must be made available only through curbside pick-up or delivery.
In early November, the state updated some of its restrictions on businesses. Under the updated order in November:
- Emergency occupancy rates were removed for retailers, fitness centers and entertainment venues.
- An exception to social distancing rules will be allowed for many businesses, including barber shops, hair salons, gyms and restaurants, if people are wearing masks and separated by an “impermeable” barrier
Since July 16, masks have been required in public in Alabama when interacting within 6 feet of people from another household.
Hospitalizations and cases are on the rise across Alabama.
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris also spoke Wednesday morning.
“We really are in a difficult time right now in Alabama. We are looking at some pretty dark days,” Harris said.
The seven-day average for new cases is 3,337. The state has also seen record-breaking hospitalization numbers this week. On Tuesday, there were 2,097 inpatients with COVID-19 in hospitals across the state, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Harris said he expects Alabama to receive COVID-19 vaccines for the first time some time early next week.
