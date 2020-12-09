Justice Department sues Alabama over men’s prison conditions

“For years, currently and formerly incarcerated people have been sounding the alarm on the abuse and conditions that they experienced within Alabama Department of Corrections facilities, and they have been rallying, protesting, writing, and calling elected leaders at every level to demand change. The US Department of Justice has issued two reports detailing excessive and unconstitutional treatment of incarcerated people, and yet ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn has been either unable or unwilling to address these issues in any meaningful way,” Bosby said in a statement. “It has been past time for reform, and it is shameful that our state leaders are once again being forced through litigation to do the right thing for the people of Alabama. But while this lawsuit will hopefully bring relief to the thousands of people incarcerated in state facilities, we must continue holding our representatives accountable for their role in Alabama’s mass incarceration crisis. When the Legislative Session begins in February, it is imperative that we see bold reforms supported by leaders across the board like repealing the outdated Habitual Felony Offender Act.”