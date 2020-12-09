Juvenile charged in chase that flipped MPD vehicle, smashed storefront

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged one of the people involved in Tuesday’s vehicle pursuit.
Police say they chased a stolen vehicle that refused to pull over Tuesday afternoon. During the chase, an unmarked MPD vehicle overturned and the officer sustained minor injuries.
The suspect vehicle crashed into an unoccupied store on Carter Hill Road near Mulberry Street. Four people were taken into custody.
Police say they charged a juvenile with first-degree receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment, and attempting to elude.
Police say the juvenile was identified as the suspect. The juvenile was placed in the Montgomery County Youth Facility.
A police spokeswoman said the other three who were taken into custody were released.
