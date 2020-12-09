Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was injured in a shooting in Montgomery Wednesday, police confirmed.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to a Montgomery hospital on a report that someone had been shot. When officers arrived at the hospital, they found a juvenile victim who had a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Coleman says it was later determined the shooting happened in the 400 block of Castlebrook Drive.
No arrests have been made, and no other information about the shooting has been released.
