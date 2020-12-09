Millbrook police arrest robbery suspect

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the suspects allegedly involved in a robbery last month has been caught, police say.
Millbrook police say 19-year-old Archie Green, of Montgomery, was arrested Wednesday. He has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery.
Police say the robbery took place on Nov. 10. around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Millbrook Walmart.
The victim told officers that he purchased a new Xbox from a store in Montgomery. He was followed from Montgomery to the Millbrook Walmart, where one of the men approached him. The victim says one of the men then hit him over the head with a pistol.
Authorities say the suspects stole the Xbox from the victim and fled before officers arrived.
According to Alabama law, a person commits first-degree robbery if he is armed with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, says he is armed with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, or causes serious physical injury to another during a robbery.
Green is being held at Elmore County Jail with bond set at $60,000.
