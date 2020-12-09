Montgomery Biscuits invited to remain class AA affiliate to Tampa Bay Rays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits got some good news Wednesday.
The Minor League Baseball team announced on Twitter that it has been invited to remain the class AA affiliate to the Tampa Bay Rays.
“We look forward to reviewing the specifics of the invitation and final document,” the team said in a statement.
The Biscuits say it will continue to focus on being an impactful member of the community in the mean time.
The team is also looking forward to welcoming fans back to Riverwalk Stadium for baseball as “soon as it is safe to do so.”
The coronavirus pandemic had an impact on sports, including baseball in 2020. The 2020 Minor League Baseball season was canceled because of the pandemic.
Major League Baseball says it made plans to downsize the minor leagues. The MLB plans to offer 120 MiLB teams guaranteed affiliates for the 2021 season.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.