Online state surplus property auction starts this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the next state surplus property auction this week.
ADECA says the 216 lots up for bid include vehicles, computers, office furniture, TVs, refrigerators, golf clubs and more.
The online auction at GovDeals.com starts at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 10. Bidding runs until 6 p.m. Dec. 17.
Click here for information on becoming an authorized bidder.
The auction items will be listed at www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus starting Thursday.
In addition to property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, ADECA acquires items abandoned voluntarily at several airports in the Southeast.
Auction items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery warehouse, 4590 Mobile Highway, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 11.
For more information about the online auction call 334-284-0577.
