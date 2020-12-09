Phenix City man charged with rape, attempted murder

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man is facing a slew of charges spanning several incidents, according to Phenix City police.
36-year-old Ketric Bogan was arrested Tuesday at a 28th Ave. apartment complex.
Bogan is being charged attempted murder, rape, attempted rape, burglary and robbery. Police say these charges come from several incidents involving several different victims.
Police say Bogan is also under investigation for more related and unrelated charges.
Anyone who has had interaction with Bogan or information on these incidents is asked to contact Phenix City police at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2835.
