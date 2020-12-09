Suspect sought in Montgomery armed robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for a suspect they say is wanted for a November armed robbery.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the robbery happened on Nov. 13th around 7:10 p.m. on West Fairview Avenue. Officers were initially called to the scene on a report that gunshots had been fired. When they arrived, the victim told officers the suspect was a male wearing all black and a partial mask.
Police say the suspect was captured on surveillance video putting bottles of beer into his waistband. He then is seen approaching the front counter and taking three glass bongs before running out of the store.
The victim told officers he grabbed his wooden bat and ran after the suspect in an attempt to retrieve the merchandise. The suspect then fired a gun in the direction of the victim. Police located a 9mm shell casing at the scene along with glass particles that appeared to be from one of the bongs.
Police say the suspect was last seen in a black vehicle fleeing the scene towards South Perry Street.
If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Montgomery police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
