Warm-up begins today!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a chilly past couple of days, a warm-up is now underway! High temperatures this time of year are normally near 61°, so we’re going from below average temperatures at the beginning of the week to above average temperatures to end the workweek. We’ll get near 70° before our next chance for rain arrives!
Today will end up being nearly 10 degrees warmer than yesterday as high temperatures reach for the middle 60s. With plenty of sunshine, today will be a really nice day!
Tonight will be chilly, but not as cold. Many places will stay in the upper 30s.
We’ll tack on a few degrees each afternoon tomorrow and Friday. Temperatures will approach the upper 60s Thursday, then reach near 70° by Friday.
Our next system arrives Saturday, which brings our next chance for rain.
There is a lot of disagreement between models on how weekend rain chances will play out. Some models show the front clearing our area by late Saturday, leaving a dry and sunny Sunday. Other models show rain lingering as long as Monday. With much uncertainty, we’ve added low shower chances into the forecast, mainly for Sunday. We’ll be able to get a better grip on the system as the weekend approaches, so check back for updates!
We’ll cool back down into the 50s behind the weekend’s system.
