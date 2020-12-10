ADOC responds to federal lawsuit over conditions in Alabama prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says it was given no advance notice about the federal lawsuit that was filed Wednesday against the prison system.
In a strongly worded statement released Thursday night, ADOC said it disagrees with the allegations and negotiations with federal officials were going well before the suit was filed.
“The Complaint filed by the DOJ plainly ignores the years’ worth of information provided by the ADOC regarding the substantial and impactful reforms it continues to undertake,” ADOC said in its statement. “Further, the tone and tenor utilized in the Complaint and in the DOJ’s press release run counter to the DOJ’s approach throughout our ongoing negotiations, implying a certain level of inappropriate public posturing.”
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it was suing Alabama and ADOC after a multiyear investigation and negotiations.
The complaint alleges that the conditions at Alabama’s prisons for men violate the Constitution. The DOJ says Alabama doesn’t provide adequate protection against prisoner-on-prisoner violence and prisoner-on-prisoner sexual abuse. Prosecutors also say ADOC is not providing safe and sanitary conditions, and prisoners are subjected to excessive force at the hands of prison staff.
In its statement, ADOC argued that DOJ didn’t acknowledge the strides the prison system has made to address recruitment and staffing issues.
ADOC further argued that DOJ “continues to mischaracterize” limited instances of inappropriate actions by staff as sweeping patterns.
“There are some limited examples of when Department protocol(s) may not have been followed or where appropriate action(s), after the fact, may not have been taken. But, as continues to be the case, any individual found to be in violation of Alabama law or ADOC policy is held to account, to include referring them to the proper prosecuting authority, when appropriate,” ADOC stated.
On Thursday, State Sen. Bobby Singleton said the state has been “kicking the can down the road” when it comes to fixing the prison system.
“We got a cultural problem inside of our prison system, and I think that Mr. [Jeff] Dunn needs to answer these questions. I’m not surprised that the federal government doesn’t come in in this lawsuit, win it, take over, and then we’re going to really be in trouble because we’re going to write a big check in order to try and get out of this,” Singleton said.
House Budget Chairman Steve Clouse said the lawsuit is “concerning” and “very disappointing” - adding the state put about $180 million more in the prison system over the last three years.
Gov. Ivey on Wednesday called the news disappointing. She said the state will move forward with plans to build three new regional men’s prisons to help address problems.
