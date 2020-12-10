Ala. to shorten COVID quarantine time but likely to reject some CDC recommendations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Centers for Disease Control has shortened the recommended quarantine guidelines for COVID-19 exposures, but state health leaders said the changes were to improve compliance.
The CDC recommends a 10-day quarantine for those exposed to COVID but does not show symptoms and a 7-day quarantine for those who test negative for the virus.
But, the CDC left the decision to follow the new recommendations up to each state.
Deputy health officer, Dr. Karen Landers, said the state would likely not follow the 7-day quarantine option because at the time this article was written the state’s percent positive was over 14%, but she said changes would likely be made.
“We expect to update the guidelines by this Friday. We plan to go with the 10-day home quarantine as long as persons who had contact have no symptoms,” Landers explained.
Until a final decision is made, Landers said everyone should continue to follow the 14-day quarantine schedule.
