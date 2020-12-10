2 arrested in Hoover bank robbery

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have arrested two people for robbing a Hoover bank in November.
The robbery happened November 25 at the BBVA bank in the 1500 block of Montgomery Highway.
John Lance Cameron, 56, of Dutton, Alabama is charged with first-degree robbery and obstructing justice using a false ID.
Rose Maria Tucker, 55, of Birmingham is charged with first-degree robbery.
Detectives began working with Trussville authorities after learning Cameron also tried to rob a bank there on November 25.
Cameron’s vehicle was identified and a BOLO was sent to surrounding agencies. Officers from the Birmingham Police department located the vehicle on December 4th and Hoover detectives located the getaway driver later that day. Tucker was arrested and remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.
Cameron was arrested Tuesday night when Hoover detectives learned he was also accused of robbing a bank in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia that afternoon.
Birmingham Police took him into custody in the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North.
He was transported to the Hoover City Jail.
Cameron will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail later today. Additional charges for his involvement in the Trussville and Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia robberies are possible.
