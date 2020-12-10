FDA Advisory Committee discusses Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday

WASHINGTON (WAFF) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) are discussing COVID vaccines on Thursday.
At 8 a.m. central time, CBER’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee started meeting in open session to discuss Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older.
Watch a stream of the session below:
The committee will be reviewing scientific data and it’s expected to vote on approval. There will be new scrutiny after new recent developments out of the United Kingdom regarding allergic reactions from their roll out that started earlier this week.
If the vaccine is approved, Operation Warp Speed plans to roll it out within 24 hours.
