Ivey gets Zeta disaster declaration approved in Trump phone call

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday she spoke with President Donald Trump by phone about the state’s emergency disaster declaration for Hurricane Zeta.
“President Trump said to consider it approved!” the governor said in a tweet after the phone call.
Zeta, the 27th named storm of a very busy 2020 hurricane season, made landfall in Louisiana on Oct. 29 before moving east, killing one person in south Alabama and others in Georgia on its path up the eastern seaboard.
The hurricane left behind a path of destruction and millions were without power in its aftermath.
Counties eligible for public assistance include: Autauga, Butler, Cherokee, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Perry, Randolph, Talladega, Washington, and Wilcox.
Counties eligible for individual assistance include: Clarke, Dallas, Marengo, Mobile, Perry, Washington, and Wilcox.
“On my call with President Trump earlier today, he assured me that we could consider our request for federal aid following Hurricane Zeta done, and he quickly delivered,” Ivey has since said. “Within hours of our call, FEMA approved our request for public and individual assistance. This will go a long way in providing the people impacted by Zeta the help they need.”
