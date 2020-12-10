Montgomery Co. Revenue Commissioner’s West Office temporarily closes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Revenue Commissioner’s West Office closed temporarily Thursday.
Commission officials say in an abundance of caution, the west office on Mobile Highway is closed and being sanitized.
The downtown office on South Lawrence Street, the east office on Atlanta Highway and south office on McGehee Road are still open at this time, according to officials. Taxpayers can pay property taxes online through the citizen access portal.
Officials hope to reopen the office by Monday.
