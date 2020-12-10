Montgomery’s Whitewater project still on schedule despite hiccup

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Salvation Army leaders in Montgomery said Thursday they are optimistic a deal will get worked out for them to sell their property and make room for the coming Whitewater Center slated to be built on Maxwell Boulevard.
There was a little hiccup in the Salvation Army selling its property, which is not the issue. The concern is where the organization will go in the city after it sells and still provide the same services they give now.
“We are talking with all of the parties involved to come to an agreement because everybody wants the water park, including us, but we also want to be able to make sure we can provide for the community what we’ve been providing since we’ve been here,” said Lt. Tonya Farrington of the Salvation Army.
Farrington says she’s confident something will get worked out by February.
The park will be located on 120 acres on the banks of the Alabama River, adjacent to Maxwell Air Force Base and Interstate 65.
County officials say the initial construction of the park will have an economic impact of nearly $40 million. Ongoing operations are expected to have an annual economic impact of over $35 million, with over 300,000 patrons expected.
The project is expected to include an Olympic standard recirculating whitewater course and will appeal to causal and outdoor athletes.
Montgomery County leaders have said groundbreaking will be held next summer on the multi-million project with a grand opening set for summer of 2023.
