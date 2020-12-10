Older Driver Safety Awareness Week highlights options for aging drivers

“We need to start having these conversations early. We need to have them before we need them,” Davis explained. “So what’s important is that we start thinking of accepting or understanding that these changes may put my driving at risk, and our family members have our backs. We want to rally around mom and dad and say we want to do everything we can to help you be able to stay mobile to be able to maintain being a driver as long as you can. And we will support you in your decisions to maybe not be driving all the time, or not at all.”