Roby gives final speech on U.S. House floor

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - Rep. Martha Roby, R-District 2, has given her last speech before the U.S. House of Representatives.
Roby took to the House floor for her farewell speech on Tuesday. Her speech lasted less than seven minutes and was spent looking back on her time in office, thanking those she’s represented and worked with, and remembering some of the accomplishments she’s claimed.
“Seventeen years ago, my husband, Riley, and I prayerfully decided I would put my name on the ballot for the first time.” she said. “Never could we have imagined the original decision to run for the Montgomery City Council would lead us to serve five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. We are so grateful that God allowed us to serve our country in this way, and we give all honor and glory to Him.”
Roby said her doors have always been open “whether it is requesting assistance with the VA or another federal agency, assisting with clean up following a large-scale weather event, voicing an opinion, or booking tours of the U.S. Capitol.”
She said the thing she’ll miss most is the relationships she’s formed “with my colleagues, my constituents, and so many others over the years.”
As she leaves Capitol Hill, Roby is urging lawmakers to seek bipartisanship and to “come together and work toward a common goal to deliver real results for the American people.”
“I count it a great privilege to have served the people of Alabama’s Second Congressional District over the past decade,” she added, “and I cannot adequately express how deeply thankful I am for the confidence my constituents have placed in me over the years,” she said.
Roby decided not to seek a sixth term for the seat and will soon be replaced by Barry Moore in the next session of Congress.
