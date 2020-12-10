Alabama Democrats say SCOTUS election complaint ‘dumb’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Democratic Party slammed a decision by Alabama to join Texas in a complaint before the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the legality of some other states’ recent election results.
“Alabama’s working families deserve representation who fight to improve their lives, not politicians who peddle conspiracy theories. Let’s be clear—the election is long since over, Joe Biden will be the president, and these lawsuits are dumb,” said Wade F. Perry, the state party’s executive director.
Perry said some Alabama leaders “are pushing these dangerous ideas to intentionally undermine the public’s trust in the process,” and added that “while Republicans chase vanity projects on the taxpayers’ dime, we will be focused on issues Alabamians care about most.”
Among those Perry pointed to specifically were state Attorney General Steve Marshall, Secretary of State John Merrill, Rep. Mo Brooks and former state Chief Justice Roy Moore.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit, which is now supported by 16 other states, saying election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan are unlawful. Each of those states in question voted for Joe Biden.
Marshall, who is in Washington, D.C. this week for pre-planned meetings at the White House, tweeted on Wednesday that “Alabama, along with a coalition of states, joins Texas in the U.S. Supreme Court by filing an amicus brief calling on the court to take up the case given the important questions it raises regarding #electionintegrity.”
No information has been released about what is being discussed at the White House meetings.
The Supreme Court has not made a determination on whether to take up Texas’ complaint.
