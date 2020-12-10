Sorority Sisters Surprise Salvation Army With Large Donation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army got surprised Thursday with a truckload of Christmas gifts, the largest load to date for the organization this season, and just in time.
Indi Burton and her fellow sorority sister rolled in with bicycles and large bags of gifts, a major surprise for the Salvation Army. The total value of the gifts was more than $1,000.
“I think it’s wonderful for them to show up unexpectedly and they just bless us with toys, the bikes, the clothes,” said a happy Lt. Tonya Farrington.
Not a surprise, however, for Burton who just simply lived out an important creed dating back to college at Alabama State University.
“We’re approaching out three week chartering our Omega Chi Omega chapter and we are a sorority and one of our mottoes is ‘Be a service to all mankind,’” she explained.
Inside the Salvation Army warehouse in east Montgomery, much of the floor is covered with all sorts of presents for recipients, some of whom who once donated but now find themselves struggling a bit because of what COVID has done to the economy.
“We’ve had those who have suffered loss. We have children of inmates,” said Farrington.
In a matter of days the bikes, clothes and toys will be delivered to more than 300 families and 65 senior citizens. That’s about average every year, according to Lt. Farrington.
“I haven’t noticed an increase but I haven’t noticed a decrease so people have been consistent,” she said.
“We wanted to do whatever we can,” added Burton who is finding the shine of Christmas again through giving.
“I mean, I have a heart for giving and it’s made me want to go home and put my tree up,” Burton said.
And so will the families waiting to receive and smile again after a tough year.
