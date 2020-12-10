Teen arrested in rape of juvenile in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile wanted for first degree rape has been taken into custody, authorities said.
Montgomery police asked the a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force for help finding the suspect, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Police got an arrest warrant against the suspect.
On Monday, an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers led marshals to a home in Montgomery, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Authorities say the victim is a juvenile.
Authorities say no further information can be released.
