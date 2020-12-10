Tuskegee man arrested in robbery at Montgomery gas station

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuskegee man has been charged after a gas station in Montgomery was robbed.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, DeMarcus Crudup, 29, is charged with robbery first degree.
Crudup’s charges are related to a robbery that happened on Nov. 24, around 2:20 a.m. Officers were called to the 3900 block of Atlanta Highway on a report of a business robbery.
Court records indicate Crudup robbed a cashier inside the Mapco of $175 and nearly $500 worth of cigarettes. The documents also say Crudup concealed his hand inside a paper bag, indicating he was armed.
Crudup was taken into custody by a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force on Tuesday, according to Coleman. He was then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
