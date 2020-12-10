Warming trend continues ahead of weekend rain

The weekend will not be a washout, however!

How warm will it be today? When does it rain this weekend?
By Lee Southwick | December 10, 2020 at 3:56 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 5:10 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether you’re a fan on the warm weather, cold weather, rain or sun, these next 7 days hold a little something for everyone.

Warmer days continue as we head towards the end of the workweek! High temperatures today will rise towards the upper 60s under abundant sunshine. Tomorrow, many areas could reach 70° under partly sunny skies.

Afternoon high temperatures over the next several days (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The nights also won’t be as cold. Tonight, low temperatures will be in the lower 40s with patchy fog possible.

By Friday night, rain chances return ahead of our next system.

A trough will swing through Saturday, bringing scattered rain with it. Saturday is not going to be a washout, but indoor back-up plans are a good option, just in case.

Showers are likely on Saturday (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Rain will come to an end overnight Saturday night, leaving at least the first half of Sunday dry. Then, another shortwave will sweep into our area, creating the chance for rain again later in the day Sunday.

Rain falls overnight Sunday night (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Most of the rain should fall overnight Sunday night, but scattered showers can’t be ruled out Sunday evening and Monday morning.

7 Day (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Beyond that, temperatures fall and skies stay dry Monday and Tuesday. More showers become possible again Wednesday.

