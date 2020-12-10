9-week-old baby shot in Montgomery, suspect arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with attempted murder after an infant was shot Wednesday.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Donnie Humphrey, 33, is charged with attempted murder after a shooting in the 400 block of Castlebrook Drive.
Coleman says officers were called to a Montgomery hospital around 10 a.m. after it was reported a person had come in with gunshot injuries. At the hospital, officers found a juvenile who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Court records indicate the juvenile, a 9-week-old boy, had been shot in the right foot and buttocks.
Police identified Humphrey as the suspect and placed him in custody. He was then transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was placed under a $60,000 bond.
