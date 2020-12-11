Alabama Department of Corrections responds to DOJ lawsuit over Alabama prisons

Two of the broad concerns described in the Complaint are well-known by all: staffing challenges and dilapidated facilities. As the ADOC has consistently shared and demonstrated, significant efforts are underway to address these important issues. Regarding correctional staffing levels, no other single issue has consumed more time, attention, and resources of the ADOC over the last five years. We have made real strides in addressing recruitment and staffing. The DOJ, unfortunately, has ostensibly failed to acknowledge the tireless work and progress underway in this area. Regarding our dilapidated facilities, the Complaint only reinforces that Governor Ivey’s plan to construct three new regional men’s facilities is vital, and that we must continue down the path we have been traveling for several years – to act with utmost urgency and build efficiently designed facilities that will provide safer living and working conditions.