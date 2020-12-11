Alabama hospitalization average soars despite end to 5-day record streak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate has exploded over the last two weeks, and the data is showing just how much. Since Sunday, the seven-day average has climbed by 221, a substantial a mount, to 2,036 inpatients per day.
That’s up 221, even as the state saw a slight decrease of 54 patients on Friday, and is reflective of the large amount of cases recently added in Alabama.
The drop in hospitalizations Friday snaps a streak of five straight record-setting days and, if not for Saturday, an almost two week streak of daily increases.
But it simply means the state is returning to Wednesday’s levels, and it’s of little consolation to an overwhelmed hospital system still treating 2,111 critically ill and dying patients with the expectation more are coming.
It’s unclear if the decrease is due to some patients being discharged, deaths from the pandemic, or from hospitals so busy they’ve missed the deadline to get the day’s numbers in. What is clear is that the healthcare system is straining to keep up with an unsustainable influx of new patients.
UAB in Birmingham has seen its patient load double in two weeks to 152 on Friday, and it fears it could double again by Christmas Day. According to its emergency management committee co-chair, Dr. Sarah Nafziger, the hospital is no longer functioning under a normal operation mode.
Montgomery’s four primary hospitals are treating 155 patients. That includes 110 at Baptist Health’s three facilities and 45 at Jackson Hospital, as of Friday.
There is hope that the pandemic can be slowed with the arrival of new vaccines. UAB says it will soon have 10,000 doses on-hand of a Pfizer drug while Baptist Health is expecting nearly 4,000 doses.
Alabama reported 3,853 new cases of the illness on Friday. According to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, history suggests about 10 percent of positive cases will ultimately require hospital-level care, meaning it’s reasonable to expect about 385 of those could soon be added to the hospital roles.
A total of 27,918 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
