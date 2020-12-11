Alabama reports 3,853 COVID cases Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another 3,853 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday, bringing total cases for the week to 21,186.
The state is now seeing a seven-day average of 3,510 new cases per day.
The death rate also continues to increase with 43 reported Friday. The death toll stands at 158 for the week and 4,077 since the pandemic began.
Alabama’s positive test rate continues to rank among the highest in the nation over the last 14 days, climbing to about 35.3 percent of tests conducted.
Alabama has conducted 1,773,397 total tests, or around 35 percent of the state’s population, since the pandemic started. There have been 288,775 total cases since the pandemic started and ADPH presumes 174,805 of those, or about 60.5 percent of cases, have since recovered.
The state’s hospitals continue their daily struggle to treat record numbers of critically ill or even dying patients. For the first time ever, the seven-day average for hospitalizations topped 2,000 inpatients per day on Thursday and the number continues to grow.
Hospitals had a record 2,170 inpatients on Thursday. Friday’s data won’t be available until later in the day.
On Wednesday, the healthcare system was shouldering the weight of 2,111 patients, taxing resources and medical teams. Thursday brought no relief as nearly 60 more were admitted for a total of 2,170.
It’s a trend of daily, record breaking patient numbers that’s been increasing for nearly two weeks on a dangerous and unsustainable level.
In Montgomery, there are at least 159 patients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals. That includes 113 at Baptist Health’s three facilities and 46 at Jackson Hospital, as of Thursday.
In Birmingham, UAB shattered its old record of 140 inpatients as it took on nearly 20 more, climbing to 159 patients on Thursday. It’s running short on beds and staff to treat those in need.
A total of 27,918 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
ADPH provides data on a number of points related to COVID-19. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
When it comes to daily county case reports, Montgomery confirmed 112 new cases Friday with a seven-day average of 101 cases per day.
The ADPH provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
Alabama’s school systems have been working to teach students through a variety of ways, whether in-person, through virtual or distance learning, or a hybrid option. ADPH and the state education department have since released a dashboard that is updated weekly that tracks the number of COVID-19 reports on a system-wide level. Each report includes combined student and staff data. Individual schools are not identified due to privacy policies.
The Alabama Department of Corrections oversees more than 26,000 inmates. It provides a report on the disease among prisoners and ADOC staff. That data is available here.
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.