ALSDE discusses teachers and the COVID-19 vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education held their last meeting of the year Thursday, and a big topic at the meeting was when teachers in the state would get the COVID-19 vaccine.
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said there had been discussions with the Alabama Department of Public Health about if teachers and school nurses will be included in the first vaccination rollout.
However, Mackey said the number of vaccinations the state is set to receive is too small to include teachers.
“That first round is going to have to go to people who work in hospitals with COVID patients. Now, we believe that another round of vaccine will be coming quickly behind that. As you know, there are now three vaccines now approved, and this is just the first of those, and so as more vaccines are available, we will expect school nurses to be in the second round and then teachers to be quickly behind that,” Mackey said.
A U.S. government advisory panel endorsed the use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday, the Associated Press reported. Food and Drug administration staff scientists will make the final decision on whether to move forward with large-scale immunizations with the vaccine.
That decision could come within days to weeks, FDA vaccine director Dr. Peter Marks told the AP.
State officials say health care providers and nursing homes residents will be first priority to receive the vaccine.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.