Baptist Health expects to receive about 3,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health confirmed Friday it will receive about 3,900 doses in the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines.
The vaccines will go to Baptist’s front line workers and other front line medical workers outside of the Baptist system in the Montgomery area.
There was no immediate word on which facilities outside of Baptist would receive vaccine doses.
Baptist Health confirmed Thursday it received the vaccine prep kits from the government, which includes syringes, masks, visors, a diluting agent needed to administer the vaccine and vaccination record cards. Baptist’s subzero freezer is nearly 30 cubic feet and will be able to hold tens of thousands of doses.
Jackson Hospital also expects to receive the vaccine, but no details were immediately available.
UAB Hospital will receive more than 10,000 doses for its staff and health workers in the Birmingham area.
The delivery of vaccines is all dependent on the Federal Drug Administration making an emergency authorization, which is expected to happen within days.
Thursday, a panel recommended the FDA issue an emergency use authorization, or EUA for the vaccine. Should the FDA issue the EUA, the vaccine will ship immediately to pre-selected hospitals across the country.
The Alabama Department of Public Health estimates Alabama will receive around 40,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The second of the two-dose vaccine is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
