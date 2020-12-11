Chase ends with stolen vehicle crashing into house; 3 in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A police chase ended after the suspect crashed a vehicle into a Montgomery home Friday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Three suspects have since been taken into custody with charges pending.
The pursuit started around 1 p.m. when police tried to make a traffic stop in the area of Creative and Chisholm streets in connection to a reported stolen vehicle.
The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman said the the driver of the stolen vehicle ultimately hit an empty, parked vehicle before crashing into the home, located in the 2000 block of Lucas Street.
No one was home at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.
The names of the suspects have not yet been released. The case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.