Food for Thought 12/10

Food For Thought
By Mark Bullock | December 11, 2020 at 5:07 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 5:07 AM

High Scores

Lake Point Vineyard & Winery (674 Lake Point Drive, Matthews): 100

Leroy (2752 Boultier St): 100

LaJolla (8147 Vaughn Rd.): 99

Pizza Hut (7827 Vaughn Rd.): 97

Nakwon Sweet Rice Cake (2735 Bell Rd.): 97

El Rey (1031 E. Fairview Ave.): 97

Low Scores

Yellowhammer Restaurant (7725 Averiett Drive): 90

Priority items: cooked chicken left sitting out; rodent droppings in dry storage area

American Deli (4015 Norman Bridge Rd.): 80

Priority items: raw chicken stored at improper temperature; mold in the soda dispensing nozzles

