Food for Thought 12/10

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Lake Point Vineyard & Winery (674 Lake Point Drive, Matthews): 100
Leroy (2752 Boultier St): 100
LaJolla (8147 Vaughn Rd.): 99
Pizza Hut (7827 Vaughn Rd.): 97
Nakwon Sweet Rice Cake (2735 Bell Rd.): 97
El Rey (1031 E. Fairview Ave.): 97
Low Scores
Yellowhammer Restaurant (7725 Averiett Drive): 90
Priority items: cooked chicken left sitting out; rodent droppings in dry storage area
American Deli (4015 Norman Bridge Rd.): 80
Priority items: raw chicken stored at improper temperature; mold in the soda dispensing nozzles
