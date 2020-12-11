Former Dadeville police chief dies at 70

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Dadeville Police Chief David Barbour has died, city officials confirmed Friday.
According to city officials, Barbour passed away Thursday from a short illness. He was 70 years old.
Barbour became an officer at the age of 42 and spent his law enforcement career with Dadeville police. He served as chief during his last seven years with the department before announcing his retirement in September 2019.
During a 2019 interview, Barbour told Reporter Bryan Henry his proudest accomplishment was modernizing the police department with computers.
