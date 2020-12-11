Healthcare workers concerned as number of COVID cases continues to rise

“Our medical ICU is where we have historically taken care of all critically ill, just medical non-surgical patients, so COVID would fall in that category. Our MICU, the physical unit, is full and has been for several weeks. we’ve now started to extend the medical ICU to other locations,” explained UAB’s Chief of Hospital Medicine, Dr. Kiersten Kennedy. “What that means is our typical ICU is completely full, we do still have bandwidth to create new beds and new spaces, but we are also finding that there will be limitations to that going forward as well.”