Healthcare workers concerned as number of COVID cases continues to rise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -As healthcare workers watch the COVID numbers rise, so do their concerns about whether enough ICU beds will be available and who will care for the patients in them.
“Our medical ICU is where we have historically taken care of all critically ill, just medical non-surgical patients, so COVID would fall in that category. Our MICU, the physical unit, is full and has been for several weeks. we’ve now started to extend the medical ICU to other locations,” explained UAB’s Chief of Hospital Medicine, Dr. Kiersten Kennedy. “What that means is our typical ICU is completely full, we do still have bandwidth to create new beds and new spaces, but we are also finding that there will be limitations to that going forward as well.”
Doctors are anxious right now. They’re watching hospital beds fill quickly and looking at COVID projections, and they know more people are coming. At UAB, doctors fear it could reach a point where there’s no more room to expand. Then they would have to start deciding who gets a bed and who doesn’t. And then there’s the concern about who will take care of them.
“Based on our projections, our concern is that we would need those people as early as next week. We are actively designing plans for where can we put those patients, how can we find additional doctors and nurses to take care of them - and the majority of our strategy has been - how can we ensure high-quality care for every patient,” said Dr. Kennedy.
UAB, and hospitals around the state, are dealing with nursing staff shortages. Some are out with COVID or having to quarantine. So UAB is working with nurses to switch roles, like having some go from administrative work to bedside care, for example, and bringing in retired nurses to help.
