Live Christmas trees make a comeback in 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2020 may have shut down a lot of things, but it seems to have reignited the passion for live Christmas trees. CNBC reports a 30% increase in sales across the country compared to last year.
“People just want to get out of the house,” said Hunter McBrayer with Alfa Farmers. “It’s a good, fun, safe activity and it’s also a way to support your local community and farmers.”
If it’s been awhile since you’ve went live, the first thing you need to do is make sure you know exactly how much space you have and don’t be afraid to bring a tape measure.
“A tree that’s grown outside in a field looks a whole lot smaller than it is. So once you set it up inside your home you may say ‘whoa that’s a great big tree,’” McBrayer said.
Once you find the right one you need to make sure it lasts. When you get it home you may want to take another inch or two off the base to make sure it’s fresh before you put it in the stand. And keep it hydrated.
“Just water. Don’t try to put anything else in there like apple cider vinegar or honey. Just use good clean and fresh water and check it daily,” he said.
McBrayer says Alabama has great soil to grow Christmas trees. Some of the more common ones here are the Leyland Cypress and the Arizona Cypress. He says there’s just something about a real tree.
To find the nearest Christmas lot to your home check out Alfa Farmers website.
“One, you’re supporting someone in your community, a farmer or a friend. And also you walk into a house with a fresh cut tree and it just reminds you of Christmas,” he said.
