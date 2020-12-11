MPS gets laptop shipment months after virtual classes start

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a long delay, the Montgomery Public Schools system finally received a much-needed delivery of new laptops.
The new Chromebooks arrived Wednesday and distribution was made Friday morning to several schools.
Because of the pandemic, the school system opted for virtual-only classes to begin the school year in August. After making an inventory of the computers it already owned, MPS made a supplemental purchase order of 15,000 units.
The system has 28,000 students and knew it likely wouldn’t have enough computers for every child to start the year. It even asked families with their own devices to use those so the new computers could go to families without.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many units were delivered, but MPS said another shipment is expected soon that will allow the system to have at least one device per student.
