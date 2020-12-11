Showers expected over the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a foggy start out there! A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of our area until 9am. Allow yourself some extra time to take it slow on the road this morning.
Another warm day is in store! Highs will warm up into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. More cloud cover is featured today as more moisture arrives ahead of our next system. The daylight hours should stay dry, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out after sunset.
Saturday does feature rain, but it will not be an all-day washout. Showers will arrive in west Alabama in the morning, then advance east throughout the day. Right now, showers look to cross over the I-65 corridor just after lunch time, then move into east Alabama in the evening. Timing is subject to change if the system slows down or speeds up; this is just how we see it now.
Rain will clear our Wiregrass counties late Saturday, but we won’t be completely done with weekend rain chances yet.
Most of Sunday looks to stay dry, but Sunday night, more widespread rain becomes possible. Some showers could be around early Monday morning, but the majority of Monday will also stay dry.
Monday and Tuesday are cool and dry before rain chances return Tuesday night.
